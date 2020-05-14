Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Lost 60 Pounds After Giving Birth

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her weight loss. The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star spoke about her journey during a Poosh livestream with Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday (May 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian During the stream, Khloe revealed she’s lost “almost 60 pounds” since giving birth [...] 👓 View full article

