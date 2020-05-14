Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Lost 60 Pounds After Giving Birth

Just Jared Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her weight loss. The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star spoke about her journey during a Poosh livestream with Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday (May 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian During the stream, Khloe revealed she’s lost “almost 60 pounds” since giving birth [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Claims & Slams Haters

Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Pregnancy Claims & Slams Haters 03:15

 Khloe Kardashian reacts to pregnancy claims and fans commenting their thoughts. Plus, Kylie Jenner fans praise her latest posts. #KylieJenner #KourtneyKardashian #KhloeKardashian Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with major tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Kim...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Khloe Kardashian slams pregnancy rumours [Video]

Khloe Kardashian slams pregnancy rumours

Khloe Kardashian has slammed rumours she is expecting her second child.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Khloe Kardashian Gets Backlash Over Toilet Paper Prank At Kourtney Kardashian Home [Video]

Khloe Kardashian Gets Backlash Over Toilet Paper Prank At Kourtney Kardashian Home

Khloe Kardashian covers Kourtney Kardashian's home with toilet paper and fans are upset over it. Plus, Kylie Jenner responds to shade. #KylieJenner #KourtneyKardashian #KhloeKardashian

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Exact Weight and How She Lost 60-Pounds After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian is being honest and, more importantly, real about her weight loss journey. Over the years, the reality star has shed many pounds thanks to her...
E! Online

Khloe Kardashian Is Being Slammed for Wasting Toilet Paper on a Mother's Day Prank

Khloe Kardashian is facing a ton of backlash for a prank that she played on her sister Kourtney Kardashian on Mother’s Day. Amid a toilet paper shortage that...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.comE! Online

Tweets about this