Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Lost 60 Pounds After Giving Birth
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her weight loss. The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star spoke about her journey during a Poosh livestream with Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday (May 13). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian During the stream, Khloe revealed she’s lost “almost 60 pounds” since giving birth [...]
Khloe Kardashian reacts to pregnancy claims and fans commenting their thoughts. Plus, Kylie Jenner fans praise her latest posts. #KylieJenner #KourtneyKardashian #KhloeKardashian
Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with major tension between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters, Kim...
Khloe Kardashian is facing a ton of backlash for a prank that she played on her sister Kourtney Kardashian on Mother’s Day. Amid a toilet paper shortage that... Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.com •E! Online