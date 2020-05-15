Anderson Cooper Calls Out Donald Trump Jr., Other Blue Checks for ‘Made Up’ Claims Slamming Greta Thunberg, CNN: ‘It’s Like a Tween on Tik Tok’

Rᴏɢɪғᴀɴ ᴀᴋᴀ ʜᴜᴍᴀɴ sᴄᴜᴍ ☔️ The bad thing about Twitter is everyone’s snarky hot takes are instantly broadcast to the world. Sigh. https://t.co/faAJBDBdV5 20 minutes ago Arabdho Majumder RT @KJEdelman: I just want to stress that Anderson Cooper said "It's like a tween on Tik Tok" in this and that may be a top 5 dig of the ye… 21 minutes ago KJ Edelman I just want to stress that Anderson Cooper said "It's like a tween on Tik Tok" in this and that may be a top 5 dig… https://t.co/qDn0dXWTMJ 29 minutes ago David Pace Anderson Cooper Calls Out Donald Trump Jr., Other Blue Checks for 'Made Up' Claims Slamming Greta Thunberg, CNN: 'I… https://t.co/XZg9izE7hk 31 minutes ago les RT @Mediaite: Anderson Cooper Calls Out Donald Trump Jr., Other Blue Checks for 'Made Up' Claims Slamming Greta Thunberg, CNN: 'It's Like a… 31 minutes ago Mediaite Anderson Cooper Calls Out Donald Trump Jr., Other Blue Checks for 'Made Up' Claims Slamming Greta Thunberg, CNN: 'I… https://t.co/Go1ouJVK2m 32 minutes ago