Anderson Cooper Calls Out Donald Trump Jr., Other Blue Checks for ‘Made Up’ Claims Slamming Greta Thunberg, CNN: ‘It’s Like a Tween on Tik Tok’
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Anderson Cooper called out Donald Trump Jr. and other blue check marks on Twitter for “made up” claims attacking CNN for booking 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the network’s “Coronavirus: Facts and Fears” town hall Thursday night. Cooper explained the “surreal, absurd drama that played over the last 24 hours” by showing an […]
CNN's decision to add 17-year-old Greta Thunberg to an expert Covid-19 panel has been blasted on social media.Yesterday it was announced that the teen activist... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NaturalNews.com •The Wrap •Mediaite •FOXNews.com
Anderson Cooper is not taking paternity leave. The 52-year-old CNN anchor revealed he would not be taking time off to spend with son Wyatt, recently welcomed via... Just Jared Also reported by •PinkNews
Tweets about this
Rᴏɢɪғᴀɴ ᴀᴋᴀ ʜᴜᴍᴀɴ sᴄᴜᴍ ☔️ The bad thing about Twitter is everyone’s snarky hot takes are instantly broadcast to the world. Sigh. https://t.co/faAJBDBdV5 20 minutes ago
Arabdho Majumder RT @KJEdelman: I just want to stress that Anderson Cooper said "It's like a tween on Tik Tok" in this and that may be a top 5 dig of the ye… 21 minutes ago
KJ Edelman I just want to stress that Anderson Cooper said "It's like a tween on Tik Tok" in this and that may be a top 5 dig… https://t.co/qDn0dXWTMJ 29 minutes ago
David Pace Anderson Cooper Calls Out Donald Trump Jr., Other Blue Checks for 'Made Up' Claims Slamming Greta Thunberg, CNN: 'I… https://t.co/XZg9izE7hk 31 minutes ago
les RT @Mediaite: Anderson Cooper Calls Out Donald Trump Jr., Other Blue Checks for 'Made Up' Claims Slamming Greta Thunberg, CNN: 'It's Like a… 31 minutes ago
Mediaite Anderson Cooper Calls Out Donald Trump Jr., Other Blue Checks for 'Made Up' Claims Slamming Greta Thunberg, CNN: 'I… https://t.co/Go1ouJVK2m 32 minutes ago