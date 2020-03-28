Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Phil Lord and Chris Miller to direct Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

ContactMusic Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Gosling In Talks For Andy Weir's Hail Mary [Video]

Ryan Gosling In Talks For Andy Weir's Hail Mary

When you wrote the book behind the hit The Martian, it turns out you become pretty popular with Hollywood. This might explain why there’s been a hot bidding war for Andy Weir’s newest novel,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'Project Hail Mary' [Video]

Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'Project Hail Mary'

Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'Project Hail Mary', an adaptation of the latest sci-fi novel written by 'The Martian' author Andy Weir.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ryan Gosling's Astronaut Movie To Be Directed By Phil Lord & Chris Miller

Ryan Gosling‘s upcoming movie has found its’ directors in Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Variety reports that the duo, who recently were producers on...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this