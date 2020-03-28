Phil Lord and Chris Miller to direct Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary



Recent related videos from verified sources Ryan Gosling In Talks For Andy Weir's Hail Mary



When you wrote the book behind the hit The Martian, it turns out you become pretty popular with Hollywood. This might explain why there’s been a hot bidding war for Andy Weir’s newest novel,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on March 29, 2020 Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'Project Hail Mary'



Ryan Gosling is set to star in 'Project Hail Mary', an adaptation of the latest sci-fi novel written by 'The Martian' author Andy Weir. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:50 Published on March 28, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Ryan Gosling's Astronaut Movie To Be Directed By Phil Lord & Chris Miller Ryan Gosling‘s upcoming movie has found its’ directors in Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Variety reports that the duo, who recently were producers on...

Just Jared 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this