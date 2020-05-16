Global  

Doja Cat Still Can’t Believe She Made History W/ Nicki Minaj: “First Female Rappers To Collab + Get That #1 Spot”

SOHH Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Doja Cat Still Can’t Believe She Made History W/ Nicki Minaj: “First Female Rappers To Collab + Get That #1 Spot”West Coast rapper Doja Cat is really feeling the love. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to reflect on landing atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with fellow rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj. Doja Stunned Last night, Cat went to Instagram with some big reflections. She notably credited the fans for helping elevate them to the top […]

