Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Is Rooney Mara pregnant? A new report has emerged that says the 35-year-old actress and Joaquin Phoenix, 45, are expecting their first child together, but nothing has been confirmed! Page Six says a source told them the news and that she “may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy.” She was seen [...] 👓 View full article