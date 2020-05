Stacey Abrams Is Running A Very Public Campaign For Joe Biden's VP Joe Biden has pledged to pick a female running mate. According to Business Insider, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has not been shy about her ambitions to win the spot. Behind..

Stacey Abrams Campaigns To Be Biden's VP



In an interview of Elle magazine Stacey Abrams said she would be an "excellent running mate." "If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve." Business Insider says Former Vice President Joe.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published on April 15, 2020