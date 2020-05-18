Governor Andrew Cuomo Takes Coronavirus Test Live on TV, Reveals Results
Monday, 18 May 2020 () The Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo went on live TV during his daily Coronavirus press conference on Sunday (May 17) and took a COVID-19 test for everyone to see the process. The 62-year-old politician decided to take the test in front of everyone to display how quick and easy it is to do. As [...]
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test on live TV Sunday to show New Yorkers how "easy" it is and said if he doesn't show up tomorrow it means he tested positive. Gavino Garay has more.