Governor Andrew Cuomo Takes Coronavirus Test Live on TV, Reveals Results

Just Jared Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
The Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo went on live TV during his daily Coronavirus press conference on Sunday (May 17) and took a COVID-19 test for everyone to see the process. The 62-year-old politician decided to take the test in front of everyone to display how quick and easy it is to do. As [...]
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: NY's Cuomo takes 'easy' coronavirus test

NY's Cuomo takes 'easy' coronavirus test 01:18

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test on live TV Sunday to show New Yorkers how "easy" it is and said if he doesn't show up tomorrow it means he tested positive. Gavino Garay has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Governor is tested for Covid-19 during live coronavirus press conference [Video]

New York Governor is tested for Covid-19 during live coronavirus press conference

Andrew Cuomo was tested for coronavirus on live TV on Sunday, as he announced all people experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
New York Might Have Avoided Becoming US Epicenter Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

New York Might Have Avoided Becoming US Epicenter Coronavirus Outbreak

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images San Francisco Mayor London Breed reportedly shared a copy of the region's shelter-in-place order with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in mid-March, according to a new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo takes coronavirus test live on TV

Andrew Cuomo says "there is nothing about the test that should intimidate people" into not taking it.
BBC News Also reported by •CBS 2USATODAY.comIndependentMediaiteE! OnlineCBS NewsJust Jared

Cuomo Gets Tested for COVID-19 in Live TV, Encourages New Yorkers to Push Through with Testing

Cuomo Gets Tested for COVID-19 in Live TV, Encourages New Yorkers to Push Through with TestingLeading by example, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo got tested for COVID-19 on live TV. He also urged New Yorkers to get tested as soon as possible.
HNGN Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndependent

