Nav Reacts To Good Intentions Securing No. 1 Billboard Spot: “135K First Week!”

SOHH Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Nav Reacts To Good Intentions Securing No. 1 Billboard Spot: “135K First Week!”Canadian hip-hop artist Nav has a reason to smile from ear to ear. The rap star went online this past weekend to celebrate Good Intentions debuting atop the Billboard Top 200 chart. Good Numbers This past Sunday, Nav went to Instagram to geek out over his achievement. The Toronto rap artist celebrating selling over 100,000 […]

The post Nav Reacts To Good Intentions Securing No. 1 Billboard Spot: "135K First Week!" appeared first on .
