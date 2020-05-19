Billboard Tells Tekashi 6ix 9ine They're Not 'Corrupt' Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

*Billboard* have responded to *Tekashi 6ix 9ine* after the rapper labelled them 'corrupt'.



The rapper's comeback single 'GOOBA' became a viral sensation, yet only charted at No. 3, beaten by Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s 'Say So' at No. 2 and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s 'Stuck With U' at No. 1.



6ix 9ine blasted Billboard on Instagram with a video, following this by writing: “@Billboard caught cheating. You’re a lie and corrupt. You got caught cheating and the world will know.”



Billboard have now taken the step of publishing a full article, detailing how their charts are compiled, and why Tekashi 6ix 9ine was not unfairly treated.



Titled *'How Billboard Came to Its Calculations in This Week’s Race For the Hot 100 No. 1'*, it finds staff at the title aiming for transparency:



“In the interest of transparency, Billboard wanted to clear up the Hot 100’s chart rules and tabulation process, the calculations that go into the determinations of its final rankings, and the stats accumulated by the two singles that marked this week’s highest debuts...”



The title went on to say that the outstanding YouTube plays for 'GOOBA' don't tell the full picture - the number includes global plays, while Billboard only counts US based plays.



Tekashi 6ix 9ine had cited a Hot 100 forecast, with Billboard commenting:



"The chart forecast referenced was not created nor provided by Billboard to the industry. Those with access to sales, streaming and radio data from various sources often create their own chart models and update them at their own frequency. Billboard does not distribute any Hot 100 ranking forecast to labels, management or artists."



Read the full article *HERE.*



