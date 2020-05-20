Damon and Bale in "Ford v. Ferrari" Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In the 1960s, Ford Motor Company embarked on building a supercar that could beat the Italian automaker Ferrari at one of the world's most prestigious car races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That effort (and the story of the car designer and driver behind it) is now told in the new movie "Ford v. Ferrari." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with stars Matt Damon (who plays Carroll Shelby, the automotive artist hired to defeat Ferrari) and Christian Bale (who plays legendary driver Ken Miles) about the quest to create a finely-tuned weapon of speed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sam RT @psarjun: It has been some time since I felt so excited while watching a movie. 'Ford v Ferrari' was simply fantastic. Christian Bale an… 17 hours ago P.S. Arjun It has been some time since I felt so excited while watching a movie. 'Ford v Ferrari' was simply fantastic. Christ… https://t.co/hRhhqg9ymA 19 hours ago SmokeyCloud RT @NDEddieMac: Let’s watch Ford vs Ferrari again cause it’s real good and you should all watch it if you haven’t seen it and you like cool… 23 hours ago NDEddieMac Let’s watch Ford vs Ferrari again cause it’s real good and you should all watch it if you haven’t seen it and you l… https://t.co/55qAncDPav 23 hours ago celíne RT @ReboTheDude: Matt Damon como Carroll Shelby y Christian Bale como Ken Miles en ‘Ford V Ferrari’ (2019) Director: James Mangold https:/… 2 days ago Benjamin M. Fierke Ford v. Ferrari is a fantastic film and I am SHOCKED that I’ve not heard more about it. I’m not a big racing fan by… https://t.co/A9WxF8pqK5 2 days ago Jundi AS RT @brooklynnprince: My parents have been showing me so many movies during quarantine so I decided to come up with my top ten favs! Hope yo… 2 days ago Techie Business ✔️ We continue releasing films useful to entrepreneurs! 📺 “Ford vs Ferrari”, 2019 Directed by: James Mangold St… https://t.co/zX3YirMTKE 2 days ago