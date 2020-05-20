Damon and Bale in "Ford v. Ferrari"

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () In the 1960s, Ford Motor Company embarked on building a supercar that could beat the Italian automaker Ferrari at one of the world's most prestigious car races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That effort (and the story of the car designer and driver behind it) is now told in the new movie "Ford v. Ferrari." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with stars Matt Damon (who plays Carroll Shelby, the automotive artist hired to defeat Ferrari) and Christian Bale (who plays legendary driver Ken Miles) about the quest to create a finely-tuned weapon of speed.