Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard dead at 39 after swimming accident in Los Angeles

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Former WWE pro wrestler Shad Gaspard was found dead after going missing while swimming in Los Angeles with his son on Sunday. He was 39. 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Missing Marina Del Rey Swimmer Believed To Be Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard

Missing Marina Del Rey Swimmer Believed To Be Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard 02:16

 The search continued Monday for a 39-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon while swimming with his 10-year-old son in Marina del Rey. The man is believed to be former WWE star Shad Gaspard. Tina Patel reports.

