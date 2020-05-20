Global  

Anne-Sophie Mutter and John Williams recording "Schindler's List"

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020
For their new album for Deutsche Grammophon, "Across the Stars," virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and composer John Williams have collaborated on works for violin and orchestra adapted from some of Williams' most acclaimed film scores. "Sunday Morning" was present during the recording session for the theme from "Schindler's List," performed by the Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles. Watch Tracy Smith's interviews with Williams and Mutter on "Sunday Morning" September 22.
