Cyclone Amphan: Bollywood directors Shoojit Sircar, Karan Johar pray for minimum destruction

Mid-Day Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
As cyclone Amphan intensified over Odisha and West Bengal, Bollywood directors Shoojit Sircar and Karan Johar on Wednesday prayed for people's safety and minimum destruction. 'Piku' director Shoojit Sircar, who is currently witnessing the super cyclone, took to Twitter and said that he has never experienced such chilling...
 Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department in Kolkata, Sanjib Bandyopadhyay on May 20 said cyclone Amphan, which will hit coastal parts of West Bengal in the evening hours and then venture towards Bangaldesh, is likely to retain its intensity till the morning of May 21. "Cyclone Amphan lies...

