Lady Gaga Opens Up About How Her Sexual Assault Informed Her New Song 'Free Woman'
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Lady Gaga is opening up about Chromatica, as well as personal trauma. The 34-year-old “Stupid Love” singer sat down with Zane Lowe for an interview about her upcoming album for Apple Music. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga During their chat, Gaga spoke specifically about the upcoming song, “Free Woman.” “I think [...]
Two pop superstars, one massive duet. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their empowering new single "Rain On Me", and during candid interviews with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the dynamic duo open up about creating the ultimate summer bop together.