Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

We all know how close Amitabh Bachchan is with his family, especially his grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. The superstar frequently shares pictures of his grandkids on social media and has nothing but love and pride for them.



Recently, Big B shared a high-energy and quirky picture on Instagram of him... 👓 View full article