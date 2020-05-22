Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghoomketu Movie Review: A satirical, scathing take on movies and Mumbai, it's frustration and celebration

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
*Ghoomketu
U/A; Comedy
On: ZEE5
Director: Pushpendra Nath Misra
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Raghuvir Yadav, Ila Arun
Rating:
*

Hindi cinema should never stop making films about films and their inside world and how an outsider wishes to break into it. If Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela was a film that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Every Hidden Reference to Future Pixar Movies Explained [Video]

Every Hidden Reference to Future Pixar Movies Explained

Plenty of films and movie franchises hide easter eggs, but Pixar takes it to another level. Pixar's Jonas Rivera reveals all of the secret references to Pixar movies hidden throughout their films. The..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 22:52Published
Ryan Jay Reviews the Most Iconic Women from Movies [Video]

Ryan Jay Reviews the Most Iconic Women from Movies

There’s something so empowering about a strong female lead in a movie. They’re inspiring to watch and can make a movie so much more memorable! That’s why film critic Ryan Jay is joining us with..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:46Published

Tweets about this