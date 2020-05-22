Global  

Fans React To Pixar's Spark Short 'Out' Featuring First Gay Main Character

Just Jared Jr Friday, 22 May 2020
Pixar is making history with it’s newly released Spark Short called “Out“! The Disney owned animation studio dropped the new short film on Friday (May 22) on Disney+, featuring the studios very first gay main character. Here’s a synopsis: “On an average day, Greg’s life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious little dog [...]
