Teary Amanda Kloots on Nick Cordero's Recovery Setback: It's Not How His Story Ends

AceShowbiz Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
One week after joyfully announcing that her Broadway star husband had woken up from his coma, Amanda Kloots reveals he is in need of 'mega-prayers' since his health is 'going a little downhill.'
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Suffers Setback In Battle Against COVID-19

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Suffers Setback In Battle Against COVID-19 00:31

 Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, posted a tearful update with the bad news. Suzanne Marques reports.

