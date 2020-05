Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dakota Johnson is opening up about what it was like knowing her grandmother, The Birds actress Tippi Hedren, had lions and tigers in her home. The 30-year-old star chatted during an interview with Graham Norton about the big cats her grandmother and grandfather, Peter Griffith, had in their home. Dakota‘s mom Melanie Griffith, grew up [...] 👓 View full article