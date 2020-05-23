Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Mexican Dinner

AceShowbiz Saturday, 23 May 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoy a low-key intimate celebration that includes Mexican food and margaritas to mark their second wedding anniversary.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer reflects on the second anniversary.

Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer reflects on the second anniversary. 00:45

 Designer Claire Waight Keller was responsible for the wedding dress that Meghan Markle wore and she's opened up on her emotions that day.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly wrote a "beautiful, sentimental message" for Prince Harry on their second wedding anniversary.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
We can't quite believe it's two years to the day since Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. The pair tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19th 2018. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:14Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married two years ago today in Windsor. I was wondering whether or not they’d do something to mark the occasion and if so,...
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski discusses royal wedding pictures

Fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski photographed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and took their engagement photos. Now, he's out with a children's...
