Amanda Bynes Shares a Life Update After Spending Two Months in Treatment

Just Jared Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Amanda Bynes is providing fans with an update on her life after spending the last two months in treatment. The 34-year-old former actress entered treatment back in March after she announced to the world that she was pregnant, which her lawyer later clarified is not true. Amanda took to Instagram on Saturday (May 23) and [...]
