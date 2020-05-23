Amanda Bynes Shares a Life Update After Spending Two Months in Treatment



Recent related videos from verified sources People still delaying treatment for potentially life-threatening conditions



When the pandemic began people were told to avoid the emergency room and to cancel elective procedures, but now that the peak is behind us, doctors are sounding a new alarm: People are still delaying.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago Mother humpback whale and her newborn calf delight swimmers in Tonga



Humpbacks are beloved gentle giants that inspire awe and wonder in all those who see one. Very few are lucky enough to see one from a boat as they pass by and even a sight such as that will never be.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Amanda Bynes Returns to School After Two Months in Mental Health Facility The 'Easy A' actress is determined to get her Bachelor's degree as she goes back to school after spending the last two months in treatment for her mental health...

AceShowbiz 4 hours ago



Amanda Bynes Gives Fans an Update On Her Love Life, Mental Health and More Amanda Bynes has updated her fans on her love life, education and mental health in an in-depth Instagram post. In fact, the 34-year-old She's The Man star said...

E! Online 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this