Dhadkan actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Veteran film and TV actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The 74-year-old actor said he is asymptomatic and is doing "absolutely fine."
"I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself...
