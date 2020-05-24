Global  

One News Page

Dhadkan actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Veteran film and TV actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The 74-year-old actor said he is asymptomatic and is doing "absolutely fine."

"I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself...
