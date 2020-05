Recent related videos from verified sources Meet the rat with a passion for painting



Meet the rat with a passion for painting - who has used his paws to create masterpieces which have been sold worldwide for more than £1,000. Jess Indseth, 19, first noticed her pet rat, Gus, had an.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:19 Published 6 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Nick Cordero Showing 'Small Improvements Each Day' After Recent Setback https://t.co/31wmbzLKnc https://t.co/Zj20hFrVpJ 1 hour ago INQUISITR Entertainment Nick Cordero Is ‘Defying Odds’ & ‘Showing Small Improvements’ In Rough Coronavirus Battle #Celeb https://t.co/MPSrwPEsSq 1 day ago