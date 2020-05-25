Watch Video: Vir Das' neighbour 'sneezes' on him, asks him to wear a mask

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Things are tough for everyone during this lockdown that has been going on for the last two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday night, actor-comedian Vir Das had a rather unpleasant experience with his neighbour who got into an ugly spat with him. He even took off his mask to sneeze at him and the Go Goa Gone actor... 👓 View full article

