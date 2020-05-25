Global  

Watch Video: Vir Das' neighbour 'sneezes' on him, asks him to wear a mask

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020
Things are tough for everyone during this lockdown that has been going on for the last two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday night, actor-comedian Vir Das had a rather unpleasant experience with his neighbour who got into an ugly spat with him. He even took off his mask to sneeze at him and the Go Goa Gone actor...
