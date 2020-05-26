Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brian May "Could Have Died" Following Heart Attack

Clash Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Brian May Could Have Died Following Heart AttackHis health worries continue...

*Brian May* has revealed he "could have died" after suffering a heart attack.

The Queen guitarist made viral headlines earlier this month, when reports he had suffered an injury to his glutes went public.

It seems that this isn't quite the case, however, with Brian May posting a new update on his Instagram.

It turns out that the searing pain he was suffering didn't come from a "bizarre gardening accident", but is in fact related to a compressed sciatic nerve.

Receiving treatment for this, it seems that Brian May also suffered a minor heart attack - but admits he "could have died" in the incident.

"I thought I was a very healthy guy," he says. "But I turned out to have three arteries that were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart."

Doctors fitted the Queen guitarist with three stents, and this has led him back to full health.

He comments: "I walked out with a heart that's very strong now, so I think I'm in good shape for some time to come."

Find the full message *HERE.*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Brian May suffered a heart attack after gardening injury

Brian May suffered a heart attack after gardening injury 01:11

 Rock legend Brian May has been told he suffered a heart attack after a "bizarre" gardening injury.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Queen Guitarist Reveals Details Of The Worst May Of His Life [Video]

Queen Guitarist Reveals Details Of The Worst May Of His Life

Queen guitarist Brian May has an extremely bad run of luck lately. Earlier this month, he severely injured his backside in a gardening accident. An MRI showed he had a painfully compressed sciatic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Queen guitarist Brian May suffers a heart attack [Video]

Queen guitarist Brian May suffers a heart attack

Queen guitarist, Brian May, is revealing he suffered a heart attack. He opened up about his recent medical emergency in a video on Instagram.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published

Tweets about this

malcolmlum75

MALCOLM LUM RT @9NewsAUS: Queen guitarist Brian May has taken to Instagram to reveal he's suffered a heart attack, and could have died. @sophie_walsh9… 6 minutes ago

enochmayfields1

enoch mayfields Queen guitarist Brian May says he 'could have died' after he was rushed to hospital with heart attack https://t.co/dGpG3YS8yf 26 minutes ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Brian May's health woes continue - fresh from 'shredding his glutes' in a gardening accident, he's suffered a minor… https://t.co/26iuYKF9FL 59 minutes ago

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS 'I could have died' - Queen rocker Brian May reveals recent heart attack https://t.co/hVOA07Rarr https://t.co/H0nRSQBs5W 2 hours ago

Samdvng

PJO ADAPTATION IS REAL!!! RT @gmanews: Queen guitarist Brian May survives heart attack: 'I could have died from that' https://t.co/jr2cMFFm84 2 hours ago

shikaouma

Hiroyuki BOB Okano RT @BBCNews: Brian May 'could have died' after heart attack earlier this month https://t.co/nakmPL60ol 2 hours ago

TeddyGirlCarol

Carol C. is Social Distancing from You 2020 can officially go in the bin 😩😩😩 'I could have died': Queen guitarist Brian May recovering after heart attack… https://t.co/7PAj4k3A1C 2 hours ago