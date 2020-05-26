Global  

'American Horror Story' Spinoff Show Is a Go at FX!

Just Jared Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy revealed that an American Horror Story spinoff show was in the works and now, FX has greenlit the series, Deadline reports! The show will feature one hour long episodes and each episode will be a self-contained, new story each week. The show will be part of the 2021 slate, but [...]
