'American Horror Story' Spinoff Show Is a Go at FX!
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy revealed that an American Horror Story spinoff show was in the works and now, FX has greenlit the series, Deadline reports! The show will feature one hour long episodes and each episode will be a self-contained, new story each week. The show will be part of the 2021 slate, but [...]
Midnight Horror Show movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The Moreau Family is a band of twisted misfits, who travel around the countryside performing a psychotic variety act for unsuspecting audiences. As..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:32Published
Tweets about this
Lucas Nascimento (de 🏠) RT @Variety_TV: ‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’ Officially a Go at FX https://t.co/4xEcANvBdW https://t.co/pYfY35… 34 seconds ago
yoli 💜 RT @Variety: FX has given the greenlight to #AHS spinoff "American Horror Stories," after Ryan Murphy announced it a couple weeks ago https… 2 minutes ago