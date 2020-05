Insider Life RT @thisisinsider: 2 prominent members of an LA TikTok house were arrested on drug charges during a cross-country quarantine trip https://t… 5 minutes ago Just Jared Jr. #SwayHouse guys Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler got into some trouble this weekend... https://t.co/p9YQIjP8ZW 30 minutes ago Ben Goggin 2 prominent members of an LA TikTok house were arrested on drug charges during a cross-country quarantine trip… https://t.co/6f9EijiCPO 35 minutes ago Insider 2 prominent members of an LA TikTok house were arrested on drug charges during a cross-country quarantine trip https://t.co/otHCcBa4eQ 38 minutes ago Kari🔗 RT @sasscelebs: #freesway and #freejaden is trending on Twitter after Sway House members got pulled over in Texas. Two of them were arreste… 2 hours ago Venus RT @TaylorLorenz: TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler (members of The Sway House) were arrested on a road trip in Texas for possessio… 2 hours ago Taylor Lorenz TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler (members of The Sway House) were arrested on a road trip in Texas for pos… https://t.co/mAFhqZ60Qf 2 hours ago insta: @sasscelebs #freesway and #freejaden is trending on Twitter after Sway House members got pulled over in Texas. Two of them were… https://t.co/vMyGCwEdJJ 3 hours ago