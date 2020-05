You Might Like

Tweets about this Andy Vermaut Kathy Griffin suggests Trump should take syringe with 'nothing but air' https://t.co/RrUwHCpW0J 5 minutes ago presshub_us Kathy Griffin [ foxnews] #Kathy Griffin suggests stabbing Trump with empty syringe https://t.co/r0sQNBXnLF 8 minutes ago Andy Vermaut Kathy Griffin suggests stabbing Trump with empty syringe https://t.co/lqltFId907 15 minutes ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #air Kathy Griffin Suggests Trump Take ‘Syringe With Nothing But Air Inside’ – Deadline https://t.co/lVSCuH8ZRp 33 minutes ago Frank She's next level unhinged. https://t.co/14Ho03wquX 40 minutes ago Marcos Arellano Kathy Griffin Suggests Trump Take ‘Syringe With Nothing But Air Inside’ – Deadline https://t.co/3vuul9k9Ze 1 hour ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #air Kathy Griffin Suggests Trump Take ‘Syringe With Nothing But Air Inside’ – Deadline https://t.co/gVgp6NrXQi 2 hours ago American So Woke Kathy Griffin “suggests” Trump gets injected with air, which would most certainly be fatal. Get help, you wretch. https://t.co/N6OVTri5RV 2 hours ago