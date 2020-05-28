Global  

Maharashtra Governor lauds Sonu Sood for arranging safe transportation for migrant labourers

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday lauded 'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood for helping stranded migrant labourers to return to their native places. The governor complimented the actor over a phone call and alsoSonu Sood posted the information on Twitter. "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'PM Modi, Fadnavis should stop dreaming 'Mungerilal ke sapne' of toppling Maha govt': Nitin Raut

'PM Modi, Fadnavis should stop dreaming 'Mungerilal ke sapne' of toppling Maha govt': Nitin Raut 02:01

 Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Dr. Nitin Raut claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to dislodge the running state government. He made this statement while hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister of state Devendra Fadnavis for questioning the...

