Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Defends Fact-Check on Trump Tweet, Hits Back at Zuckerberg
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Twitter CEO *Jack Dorsey* defended the social media platform's approach to fact-checking President *Donald Trump's* tweets about mail-in voting in a not-so-subtle response to *Mark Zuckerberg*.
Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.