Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Defends Fact-Check on Trump Tweet, Hits Back at Zuckerberg

Mediaite Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Defends Fact-Check on Trump Tweet, Hits Back at ZuckerbergTwitter CEO *Jack Dorsey* defended the social media platform's approach to fact-checking President *Donald Trump's* tweets about mail-in voting in a not-so-subtle response to *Mark Zuckerberg*.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets

Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets 01:13

 Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.

Zuckerberg on Twitter Fact-Checking Trump: We Have Different Policy, Facebook Shouldn’t Be ‘Arbiter of Truth’

*Mark Zuckerberg* said that Facebook has a "different policy" when asked during a new interview about Twitter fact-checking a tweet from President *Donald Trump*...
