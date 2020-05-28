Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Defends Fact-Check on Trump Tweet, Hits Back at Zuckerberg

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time



Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-checking label to a tweet by President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for the president's tweets, prompting him to fire back. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:28 Published 23 hours ago Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work



Twitter has removed various offensive tweets, but has not removed any by Donald Trump. There's no rhyme or reason for this except that Trump is the social network's biggest draw, opines Kara.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:27 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Zuckerberg on Twitter Fact-Checking Trump: We Have Different Policy, Facebook Shouldn’t Be ‘Arbiter of Truth’ *Mark Zuckerberg* said that Facebook has a "different policy" when asked during a new interview about Twitter fact-checking a tweet from President *Donald Trump*...

Mediaite 3 hours ago





Tweets about this