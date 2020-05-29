Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump has officially declared war on Twitter and Facebook. Here's the latest on the executive order targeting social media and the reaction at internet companies. (TWTR, FB, GOOG, SNAP)

Business Insider Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Trump has officially declared war on Twitter and Facebook. Here's the latest on the executive order targeting social media and the reaction at internet companies. (TWTR, FB, GOOG, SNAP)· Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that calls for "transparency and accountability from online platforms."
· The order represents a remarkable and direct challenge to social media companies like Twitter and Facebook, and comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies 01:18

 Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies President Donald Trump signed the executive order that seeks to curtail social media "censorship" on Thursday. The move comes two days after Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots were stamped by Twitter with fact-checking labels. Trump...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order [Video]

Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order

Escalating a feud that began when Twitter tagged a Trump tweet with a fact-check link, the president responded by signing an executive order aimed at social media companies Thursday, Kenny Choi..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published
Trump blasts twitter fact-check, calls for tougher regulations [Video]

Trump blasts twitter fact-check, calls for tougher regulations

President Donald Trump said he will introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump's executive order calls out YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook — but Google's name curiously disappeared from the final version of the order (GOOG)

Trump's executive order calls out YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook — but Google's name curiously disappeared from the final version of the order (GOOG)· In response to Twitter fact-checking his tweets, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at regulating social media companies. · In the...
Business Insider Also reported by •Mediaite

Trump will sign an executive order 'pertaining to social media' on Thursday, shortly after he accused Twitter of squashing free speech (TWTR, GOOG, GOOGL, FB, AAPL)

Trump will sign an executive order 'pertaining to social media' on Thursday, shortly after he accused Twitter of squashing free speech (TWTR, GOOG, GOOGL, FB, AAPL)· Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the President plans to issue an executive order "pertaining to social media," several White House reporters aboard...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this