You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 Stores



Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brands is permanently shuttering 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020. According to Business Insider, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 after.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago Rooney Mara is reportedly pregnant



Rooney Mara is reportedly expecting her first child with Joaquin Phoenix. The notoriously private couple are thought to be expecting a child together, but the pair have not yet confirmed the news.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd is pregnant after fertility struggle: 'Cannot believe I'm saying this' Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd tearfully announced Thursday that she is pregnant with partner Laurens van Leeuwen after years of struggle.

USATODAY.com 15 hours ago



Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd pregnant with first child after PCOS diagnosis Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd is expecting her first child with husband Laurens van Leeuwen two years after being diagnosed with Polycystic ovary...

FOXNews.com 20 hours ago





Tweets about this