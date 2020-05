Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lady Gaga‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica has finally arrived and you can listen to all of the songs here! The album was originally scheduled to be released on April 10, but it was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Chromatica is the follow-up to Gaga‘s fifth studio album Joanne, which was released back in [...] 👓 View full article