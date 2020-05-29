Global  

Twitter Hides Trump Tweet ‘When Looting Starts, Shooting Starts’ Because it ‘Glorifies violence’

Mediaite Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Twitter Hides Trump Tweet ‘When Looting Starts, Shooting Starts’ Because it ‘Glorifies violence’President Donald Trump commented on the civil unrest in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd under police custody in a series of early morning tweets, but it is Twitter's reaction to a comment "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" portion that will likely have the deeper political implications.
