CNN’s Bakari Sellers Calls Cops Out for Arresting Black Reporter and Not White Reporter: ‘They Are a Block Apart’

Mediaite Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
CNN commentator Bakari Sellers called out police in Minneapolis over the arrest of Omar Jimenez on live television, noting that Jimenez was complying with the cops, and that a white CNN reporter was not arrested.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis

Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis 00:42

 Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV. Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the city after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed gasping for breath, as a white police...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Abruptly Cuts Off Press Briefing [Video]

Trump Abruptly Cuts Off Press Briefing

President Donald Trump became angry and abruptly ended a news conference after telling a Chinese-American reporter to “ask China” for an answer to her question and refusing to hear from a CNN..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:29Published
CNN's Brooke Baldwin Gives Update on COVID-19 Battle, 'The Batman' Release Date Pushed Back & More | THR News [Video]

CNN's Brooke Baldwin Gives Update on COVID-19 Battle, 'The Batman' Release Date Pushed Back & More | THR News

'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson is pushed back, CNN's Brooke Baldwin gives an update on her COVID-19 battle, John Krasinski hosts a virtual prom with The Jonas Brothers & Billie Eilish and the..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:02Published

