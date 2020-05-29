CNN’s Bakari Sellers Calls Cops Out for Arresting Black Reporter and Not White Reporter: ‘They Are a Block Apart’
Friday, 29 May 2020 () CNN commentator Bakari Sellers called out police in Minneapolis over the arrest of Omar Jimenez on live television, noting that Jimenez was complying with the cops, and that a white CNN reporter was not arrested.
Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV.
Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the city after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed gasping for breath, as a white police...
