‘Is the President Afraid to Lead?’: MSNBC’s Katy Tur and Chuck Todd Bury Trump for Fleeing Presser Without Taking Questions
Friday, 29 May 2020 () MSNBC's Chuck Todd and Katy Tur called out President Donald Trump for refusing to take any questions from reporters following his White House press conference on Friday amid riots in Minneapolis, with Todd questioning whether the president is "afraid to lead right now."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. top infectious diseases expert said President Trump rarely meets with top public health experts.
Trump had been regularly meeting with experts to discuss the fight against the coronavirus but has stopped those meetings.
According to Business Insider, Dr. Fauci said up until...