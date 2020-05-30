meshigener hobson Not worried about her name? Really? Cressida Bonas feared being labelled an 'it girl' after relationship with Pr… https://t.co/cWCthk20sj 8 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Cressida Bonas feared 'it girl' label after Prince Harry romance - Cressida Bonas feared being labelled an "it girl… https://t.co/JtVNpGSbLn 8 hours ago BANG Showbiz Cressida Bonas feared 'it girl' label after Prince Harry romance #CressidaBonas #PrinceHarry #CelebrityNews https://t.co/jOcIhvsQ4P 10 hours ago Amanda Waters RT @Independent: Cressida Bonas feared being labelled an 'it girl' after relationship with Prince Harry https://t.co/iMRHHo1I78 15 hours ago The Independent Cressida Bonas feared being labelled an 'it girl' after relationship with Prince Harry https://t.co/iMRHHo1I78 15 hours ago TheDivaNetwork.com RT @idromance: Cressida Bonas feared 'it girl' label after Prince Harry romance - Yahoo New Zealand News https://t.co/2Nl91v2aic https://t.… 18 hours ago idRomance Cressida Bonas feared 'it girl' label after Prince Harry romance - Yahoo New Zealand News https://t.co/2Nl91v2aic https://t.co/OC2f4WlsX5 18 hours ago