Kylie Jenner, Forbes spar over story on billionaire status
Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Forbes magazine, which once declared Kylie Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title, but Jenner is pushing back. Forbes said in a…
