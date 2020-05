Ronit Roy on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: I still remember the first time when Ekta narrated the basic plot Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ronit Roy, who has been hugely appreciated for his performance in ALTBalaji and ZEE5's highly-anticipated web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 1 and 2, is eagerly awaiting the launch of the third season of the show premiering on June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 platforms.



Touted as the biggest relationship web series, Kehne Ko... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Devdiscourse Thank my fans for success of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain', says Ronit Roy https://t.co/JfcVc0PAof 23 hours ago Rohit Ananya KKHH FC RT @bollywood_life: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 trailer: Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdip Kohli return love, pain and complex relationships #Ad… 5 days ago SpotboyE Television industry's iconic couples assemble for the launch of ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3’, and express their excit… https://t.co/I9FUHTJc7G 6 days ago AuditionForm Ronit Roy & Mona Singh’s popular series ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ come up with Season 3 https://t.co/akUpqUI9ZJ 1 week ago News Crucial Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain three trailer: Ronit Roy juggles with Mona Singh and different exes in an emotional curler c… https://t.co/5gfykaexm1 1 week ago Palak Jain RT @glamsham: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 Trailer: Rohit, Ananya and Poonam’s tangled relationships in new season Link: https://t.co/hvBcWrlS… 1 week ago modi 2 MODI 2, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 trailer: Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdip Kohli return love, pain and complex relatio… https://t.co/0iqGRm4LI1 1 week ago newsnation24 Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 trailer: Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdip Kohli return love, pain and complex relations - Bollywood Life... 1 week ago