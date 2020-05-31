Lana Del Rey Criticised After Posting Photo Of Protesters Without Obscuring Their Identities Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Tinashe, Kehlani and more voice concerns...



*Lana Del Rey* has come under criticism for posting pictures of the George Lloyd protests, without obscuring the people's faces.



The picture - which we will not link to - was placed on Instagram, and came under immediate fire for failing to protect the identities of those involved.



Kehlani called out Lana's post:







i was told the post was deleted and that was my point so i deleted the tweet but i guess it’s not deleted it’s just reposted ? leaving it up on my story but hopefully if she gets enough dm’s she will take it completely down.



— Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 31, 2020



Tinashe also objected:







@LanaDelRey why the fuck are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM



— TINASHE (@Tinashe) May 31, 2020



Lana Del Rey deleted the post - she has yet to comment further.



