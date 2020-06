Matt Damon Heads Home at Visiting Pal Ben Affleck Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Matt Damon makes his way out to his car after visiting close pal Ben Affleck on Sunday afternoon (May 31) in the Pacific Palisades, Calif. The 49-year-old Ford v Ferrari actor stayed safe in a face mask as he carried a copy of the book The Big Goodbye: Chinatown And The Last Years Of Hollywood [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Ben Affleck and Matt Damon raise $1.75 million with charity poker tournament



Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have given the funds of hunger-relief organisation Feeding America a $1.75 million dollar boost by playing poker with their celebrity friends. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:44 Published on April 17, 2020

Tweets about this