Late Night Roundup: Fallon, Colbert, Meyers, O’Brien, Corden Address Protests, Racism, and Police Brutality: ‘Silence is The Biggest Crime’
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, and James Corden, who all took last week off, returned on Monday and offered "a different kind of show," during which they each addressed police brutality, racism, and the protests sweeping through the United States.
