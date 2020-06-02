Global  

Late Night Roundup: Fallon, Colbert, Meyers, O’Brien, Corden Address Protests, Racism, and Police Brutality: ‘Silence is The Biggest Crime’

Mediaite Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, and James Corden, who all took last week off, returned on Monday and offered "a different kind of show," during which they each addressed police brutality, racism, and the protests sweeping through the United States.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: How to Talk to Your Kids About Racism and Protests

How to Talk to Your Kids About Racism and Protests 01:51

 How to Talk to Your Kids About Racism and Protests With many children still sheltering-in- place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's likely they'll be exposed to the current protests in response to the death of George Floyd, racism and police brutality. California pediatrician Dr. Rhea Boyd California...

