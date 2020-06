Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took an extremely long pause when asked about the use of tear gas on protesters outside of the White House on Monday, who were allegedly driven off so President Donald Trump could take a photo outside of St. John's Episcopal Church. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took an extremely long pause when asked about the use of tear gas on protesters outside of the White House on Monday, who were allegedly driven off so President Donald Trump could take a photo outside of St. John's Episcopal Church. 👓 View full article