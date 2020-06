Evan Peters Apologizes for Retweeting Video Praising Police for Arresting Protestor Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Evan Peters says he accidentally retweeted a video showing praise for the police arresting a protestor. The 33-year-old American Horror Story actor issued an apology and posted a black square on his timeline to recognize Blackout Tuesday in honor of Black Lives Matter. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evan Peters “I don’t condone [...] 👓 View full article

