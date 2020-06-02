Evan Peters Apologizes for Retweeting Post That Celebrated Violence Against Looters Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

“X-Men” and “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters is under fire on social media and has apologized for retweeting a video on his Twitter account of a foot chase involving a looter and the police.



Evans retweeted the video from the following twitter account which said, “I can watch these piece of s— looters get tackled all day!!”







I can watch these piece of shit looters get tackled all day!! #ktla #riverside @RexChapman pic.twitter.com/k0KLyxZ7Cf



— Karim Vazquez (@RimHammer) June 2, 2020







The reaction was scathing. A twitter user responded, “So @Evan_Peters has been silent about it all and then dared to break the silence by retweeting this s—? Ah, here we go again…”



*Also Read:* Dick Wolf Fires 'Law & Order' Spinoff Writer Craig Gore for Threatening to 'Light Up' Looters







I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support



— Evan Peters (@Evan_Peters) June 2, 2020







Evans deleted the video and tweeted an apology. “I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.”



Evans’ gaffe on Tuesday followed after “The Hills” actress Stephanie Pratt came under fire for a controversial tweet urging police to “shoot the looters.”



“Shoot the looters – using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down,” Pratt tweeted in a now-deleted tweet about protests in response to George Floyd’s death that have broken out over the past week in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, among other cities across the United States.



On Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state’s National Guard has been “fully” mobilized in response to the demonstrations, which he says have turned into “wanton destruction and chaos” and “made a mockery” of Floyd’s death.



Representatives for Peters have not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



LAPD Chief Who Equated Looting With George Floyd Death Apologizes: 'I Misspoke'



Reggie Watts Breaks Down on 'The Late Late Show' Over George Floyd Death, Shares Experience Growing Up With Racism (Video)



Watch: MSNBC Reporter Struck by 'Fireworks' While Reporting on George Floyd Protests in Seattle (Video) “X-Men” and “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters is under fire on social media and has apologized for retweeting a video on his Twitter account of a foot chase involving a looter and the police.Evans retweeted the video from the following twitter account which said, “I can watch these piece of s— looters get tackled all day!!”I can watch these piece of shit looters get tackled all day!! #ktla #riverside @RexChapman pic.twitter.com/k0KLyxZ7Cf— Karim Vazquez (@RimHammer) June 2, 2020The reaction was scathing. A twitter user responded, “So @Evan_Peters has been silent about it all and then dared to break the silence by retweeting this s—? Ah, here we go again…”*Also Read:* Dick Wolf Fires 'Law & Order' Spinoff Writer Craig Gore for Threatening to 'Light Up' LootersI don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.— Evan Peters (@Evan_Peters) June 2, 2020Evans deleted the video and tweeted an apology. “I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.”Evans’ gaffe on Tuesday followed after “The Hills” actress Stephanie Pratt came under fire for a controversial tweet urging police to “shoot the looters.”“Shoot the looters – using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down,” Pratt tweeted in a now-deleted tweet about protests in response to George Floyd’s death that have broken out over the past week in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, among other cities across the United States.On Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state’s National Guard has been “fully” mobilized in response to the demonstrations, which he says have turned into “wanton destruction and chaos” and “made a mockery” of Floyd’s death.Representatives for Peters have not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.*Related stories from TheWrap:*LAPD Chief Who Equated Looting With George Floyd Death Apologizes: 'I Misspoke'Reggie Watts Breaks Down on 'The Late Late Show' Over George Floyd Death, Shares Experience Growing Up With Racism (Video)Watch: MSNBC Reporter Struck by 'Fireworks' While Reporting on George Floyd Protests in Seattle (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jerry B Ammon Evan Peters apologizes after retweeting video slamming 'piece of s--- looters' chased by police… https://t.co/mcEeo1LZaw 2 hours ago Dress with Style Trending: Evan Peters Apologizes for Retweeting an Anti-Protest Message | E! News https://t.co/P6uEwm4gCl, see more https://t.co/qkCkWUPRf6 2 hours ago INQUISITR Entertainment Evan Peters Apologizes For Retweeting A Video Condoning Violence Against Looters #Celeb https://t.co/ILJLDzNowU 3 hours ago presshub_us evan peters [ foxnews] #evan peters apologizes after retweeting video slamming 'piece of s--- #Looters' chased by… https://t.co/VyIZ0lIlZE 3 hours ago EdwHahn Evan Peters apologizes after retweeting video slamming 'piece of s--- looters' chased by police Why would he apol… https://t.co/xgCAETZRA6 3 hours ago ✨Laura Fernandez ✨ Evan Peters Apologizes for Retweeting an Anti-Protest Message https://t.co/2U7k8xWzDl 4 hours ago Maximo A. Gomez Evan Peters apologizes after retweeting video slamming 'piece of s--- looters' chased by police… https://t.co/FJUqZ1isjL 4 hours ago ET Canada #EvanPeters is apologizing after being hit by backlash for "unknowingly" retweeting a tweet praising a video of a c… https://t.co/tmR5ohJWeD 4 hours ago