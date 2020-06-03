Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Trousdale Dead - Dream Street Member Dies at 34 From Coronavirus

Just Jared Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Chris Trousdale, who was in the band Dream Street from 1999-2002, has passed away from the Coronavirus at the young age of 34. A family member confirmed that he passed on Tuesday (June 2) at a hospital in Burbank, Calif, TMZ reports. Chris was a member of the boy band alongside Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch Live: Boris Johnson Leads Coronavirus Press Conference

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Leads Coronavirus Press Conference

 Prime minister Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance. It comes after UK death toll rises by 359 in 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to nearly 40,000.

Related videos from verified sources

Chris Woakes explains how he is safely back in training [Video]

Chris Woakes explains how he is safely back in training

England all-rounder Chris Woakes explains how he is back in cricket training safely, with the coronavirus crisis meaning precautionary steps have to be taken to prevent transmission of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
People Park Their Cars Outside House to Celebrate Family Member's Birthday During Lockdown [Video]

People Park Their Cars Outside House to Celebrate Family Member's Birthday During Lockdown

These people parked their cars outside their family member's house during the COVID-19 lockdown. They played music and started dancing on the streets maintaining social distance from each other. They..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 04:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Dream Street Star Chris Trousdale Dead at 34

Hollywood has lost a beloved young star. Chris Trousdale, one of the five members of the early 2000s boy band Dream Street, has died, E! News can confirm. "It is...
E! Online

Chris Trousdale, Dream Street singer, dead at 34

Chris Trousdale, who was a member of the boy band Dream Street, has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 34. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this