Keke Palmer Opens Up About Viral Video of Her Asking National Guard To March With Protesters
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Keke Palmer was the subject of a viral video on Tuesday (June 2) while protesting in Los Angeles. In the video, the 26-year-old entertainer can be seen urging a group of National Guards to march with her and other protesters. “Stand together with the community, with society to stop, stop the governmental oppression,” she tells [...]
Keke Palmer is being praised all over the internetfor the way she peacefully and diplomaticallyaddressed members of the U.S. National Guardduring a protest in Hollywood.In a viral video of the encounter,the actress can be seen urging them to march alongside protestorsand show their support.“We...
Citizens and celebrities continue to rise up and demand social change in support of #BlackLivesMatter, including Keke Palmer, who confronts authorities, urging meaningful dialogue in the fight against..