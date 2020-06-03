Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Viral Video of Her Asking National Guard To March With Protesters

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Keke Palmer was the subject of a viral video on Tuesday (June 2) while protesting in Los Angeles. In the video, the 26-year-old entertainer can be seen urging a group of National Guards to march with her and other protesters. “Stand together with the community, with society to stop, stop the governmental oppression,” she tells [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Keke Palmer pleads with U.S. National Guardsmen to 'march with us' during protest

Keke Palmer pleads with U.S. National Guardsmen to 'march with us' during protest 01:22

 Keke Palmer is being praised all over the internetfor the way she peacefully and diplomaticallyaddressed members of the U.S. National Guardduring a protest in Hollywood.In a viral video of the encounter,the actress can be seen urging them to march alongside protestorsand show their support.“We...

Related videos from verified sources

Keke Palmer Urges National Guard Members To 'March With Her' [Video]

Keke Palmer Urges National Guard Members To 'March With Her'

Citizens and celebrities continue to rise up and demand social change in support of #BlackLivesMatter, including Keke Palmer, who confronts authorities, urging meaningful dialogue in the fight against..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:46Published
DC Guard To Investigate Helicopter Maneuvers To Show Force [Video]

DC Guard To Investigate Helicopter Maneuvers To Show Force

The National Guard of the District of Columbia is investigating the use of one of its helicopters to make a "show of force" against protesters near the White House, while President Donald Trump is..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Keke Palmer Asks National Guard To March With Protesters in LA In Powerful Video

Keke Palmer has earned praises for her talk with the National Guard today (June 2) in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old singer, actress and Strahan, Sara & Keke host...
Just Jared

Keke Palmer Asks the National Guard to "March Beside Us" While Attending Protest

Keke Palmer is asking for members of the National Guard to march in solidarity with protesters in Hollywood. In a video shared to Twitter by NBC News' Gadi...
E! Online


Tweets about this

priscilatosate

Priscila Keke Palmer Opens Up About Viral Video of Her Asking National Guard To March With Protesters https://t.co/RLxwwHLi1j via @JustJaredJr 50 minutes ago

_razzieldn

Humble 🇳🇬 RT @justjaredjr: Keke Palmer is dishing on the viral video of her from Tuesday, "I wanted us to just unite as human beings above all.” See… 1 hour ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Keke Palmer is dishing on the viral video of her from Tuesday, "I wanted us to just unite as human beings above all… https://t.co/bkNJ6yeDSC 1 hour ago

ShaphanSmith

S-i 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ Keke Palmer Opens Up About Anxiety & Depression, Talks Trey Songz, New M... https://t.co/IfJQIs3gac via @YouTube 10 hours ago