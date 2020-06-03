John Boyega Gives Impassioned Speech at George Floyd Protest
John Boyega is making his voice heard following the murder of George Floyd, which sparked protests globally against systemic racism and police brutality. The 28-year-old Star Wars actor attended a protest at Hyde Park on Wednesday (June 3) in London, United Kingdom.
John Boyega has delivered an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Wednesday, one of many major anti-racism demonstrations that have taken place around the world following the death of George Floyd.
