John Boyega Gives Impassioned Speech at George Floyd Protest

Just Jared Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
John Boyega is making his voice heard following the murder of George Floyd, which sparked protests globally against systemic racism and police brutality. The 28-year-old Star Wars actor attended a protest at Hyde Park on Wednesday (June 3) in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Boyega “We are a physical [...]
News video: John Boyega Delivers Speech at Black Lives Matter Protest in London | THR News

John Boyega Delivers Speech at Black Lives Matter Protest in London | THR News 01:17

 John Boyega has delivered an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Wednesday, one of many major anti-racism demonstrations that have taken place around the world following the death of George Floyd.

