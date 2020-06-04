Sonu Sood offers help to 28,000 underprivileged people affected by Cyclone Nisarga

Global  

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday said he and his team provided food and rehabilitation to 28,000 people living close to the coastal lines when Cyclone Nisarga made its way to Mumbai.The cyclone spared India''s financial capital, which is already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, after it made landfall near adjoining Alibaug on...
