Sonu Sood offers help to 28,000 underprivileged people affected by Cyclone Nisarga
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday said he and his team provided food and rehabilitation to 28,000 people living close to the coastal lines when Cyclone Nisarga made its way to Mumbai.The cyclone spared India''s financial capital, which is already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, after it made landfall near adjoining Alibaug on...
Actor Akshay Kumar urged people to stay safe in view of impending cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra. The actor shared the guidelines by BMC to stay safe, and asked people to be safe. 52-year-old star put out a video on Twitter wherein he shared some guidelines by the BMC...
Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra this afternoon. Strong winds and rainfall was witnessed. Several trees were uprooted, portions of roofs or protective coverings of homes and cottages were..
