Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy During Floyd Memorial Service: ‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’

Mediaite Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Rev. Al Sharpton gave a rousing eulogy during George Floyd's memorial service on Thursday, during which he reminded listeners that police brutality and racial discrimination occur daily and begged white Americans to "get off our necks!"
News video: Civil Rights Icon Honors George Floyd

Civil Rights Icon Honors George Floyd 01:39

 Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton eulogized George Floyd at a memorial service, and implored President Donald Trump not to use the Bible as a prop.

