Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy During Floyd Memorial Service: ‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’

KTVU ‘This was not just a tragedy, it was a crime’: Al Sharpton says during eulogy for #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/0HyuxSpcVJ 51 minutes ago FOX26Houston Rev. Al Sharpton, the prominent civil rights activist, spoke on racial injustice in the U.S. during his eulogy at t… https://t.co/JwxcmIdnY9 56 minutes ago Book of Sharon RT @MadisonSiriusXM: “The reason why we’re marching all over the world is we were like George, we couldn’t breathe. Not because there was s… 9 hours ago Joe Madison “The reason why we’re marching all over the world is we were like George, we couldn’t breathe. Not because there wa… https://t.co/PGwObthRGM 2 days ago joseph clauss RT @Scott_AmerPat: Imagine if the same authorities that prevented thousands of people from having funerals for their loved ones during the… 2 days ago