Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy During Floyd Memorial Service: ‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Rev. Al Sharpton gave a rousing eulogy during George Floyd's memorial service on Thursday, during which he reminded listeners that police brutality and racial discrimination occur daily and begged white Americans to "get off our necks!"
